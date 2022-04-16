KGF 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Yash's Action Entertainer Continues Its Strong Run

KGF 2 starring Yash opened in theatres last Thursday. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller marks the leading man's maiden post-pandemic release. For those who are unaware, the film is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 which released nearly 4 years ago. As expected, the film released on a high note, with many appreciating the actor's enthralling acting chops and action blocks. Along with that, the police station sequence, whistle-worthy dialogues and intense performances of other actors received praise from the audience.

Talking about business, the film earned Rs 164.20 Crore on its opening day at the global box office. The action flick grossed Rs 123.90 Crore on day 2 (Friday), while it made Rs 100 Crore on day 3 (Saturday). For now, the total collection stands at Rs 388.1 Crore. With its coveted business, KGF 2 has now become Sandalwood's highest-grossing film, followed by KGF and James. Well, with a massive collection in its kitty, seems like Yash-starrer has indeed impressed and stood up to the expectations of the audience, who were eagerly waiting for the sequel.

KGF 2 Daywise Worldwide Gross Collection

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 123.90 Crore

Day 3: Rs 100 Crore

Total: Rs 388.1 Crore

The latest release follows the story of an infamous smuggler Rocky (Yash), who takes over KGF AKA Kolar Gold Fields. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveen Tandon in key roles, while Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and John Kokken appear in supporting characters.

On a related note, after teasing in the post-credits of KGF 2, the makers have finally confirmed that the third instalment is in the making.