KGF 2 Day 30 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Yash-Prashant Neel's film continues to rock at theatres

This week's major releases like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Sivakarthikeyan's Don received a good talk and were playing successfully even though there is a slight drop in bookings for Superstar Mahesh Babu's film.

Despite this fact, there are repeat viewers for Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which is relatively performing with a decent number of shows in a day. The movie, a period action film is continuing to draw viewers even after a month of its release.

The action-thriller starring potential actors like Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon among others garnered buzz ever since its first installment was released in the year 2018. The movie usurped Yash into a national star and its director Prashanth Neel to new heights.

Below is the breakdown of the film's collection:

Day 1 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 164.20 Crore

Day 2 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 128.90 Crore

Day 3 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 137.10 Crore

Day 4 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 130.25 Crore

Day 5 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 66.35 Crore

Day 6 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 52.35 Crore

Day 7 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 43.15 Crore

Day 8 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 31.05 Crore

Day 9 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 25.05 Crore

Day 10 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 55.85 Crore

Day 11 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 69.30 Crore

Day 12 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 24.80 Crore

Day 13 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 17.40 Crore

Day 14 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 14.90 Crore

Day 15 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 14.70 Crore

Day 16 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 19.05 Crore

Day 17 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 23.10 Crore

Day 18 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 25 Crore

Day 19 Worldwide gross - Rs. 10.45 Crore

Day 20 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 30 Crore

Day 21 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 20 Crore

Day 22 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 12.60 Crore

Day 23 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 8.85 Crore

Day 24 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 12.05 Crore

Day 25 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 14.5 Crore

Day 26 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 10.55 Crore

Day 27 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 7.20 Crore

Day 28 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 6.15 Crore

Day 29 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 4.63 Crore

Day 30 Worldwide Gross - Rs. 4.85 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross collection - 1184.88 Crore

However, the collections may come down this week as many big-budget star-studded films are gearing up for release. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Sivakarthikeyan's Don are among the films that are hitting the screens this weekend.