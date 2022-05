KGF 2 Day 36 Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Period Action Drama Continues To Attract Audience To The The

Kannada actor Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is still going strong at the box office. The action entertainer, which had its first chapter released in the year 2018 garnered wide appreciation from all over the country.

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj among others, the film is about a boy rising from rags to riches; eventually becoming a don.

Prashanth Neel's directorial has taken the country by storm when its first chapter was released in all southern languages. The movie was extensively promoted and its content worked well.

Despite several bg-budget films hitting the screens over the weeks, the film maintained consistent pace. The shows are running to a good occupancy ratio.

Down below are the box office numbers of KGF 2 since the release day:

Day 1 Worldwide Gross - Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2 Worldwide Gross - Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3 Worldwide Gross - Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4 Worldwide Gross - Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5 Worldwide Gross - Rs 66.35 Crore

Day 6 Worldwide Gross - Rs 52.35 Crore

Day 7 Worldwide Gross - Rs 43.15 Crore

Day 8 Worldwide Gross - Rs 31.05 Crore

Day 9 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25.05 Crore

Day 10 Worldwide Gross - Rs 55.85 Crore

Day 11 Worldwide Gross - Rs 69.30 Crore

Day 12 Worldwide Gross - Rs 24.80 Crore

Day 13 Worldwide Gross - Rs 17.40 Crore

Day 14 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.90 Crore

Day 15 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.70 Crore

Day 16 Worldwide Gross - Rs 19.05 Crore

Day 17 Worldwide Gross - Rs 23.10 Crore

Day 18 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25 Crore

Day 19 worldwide gross - Rs 10.45 Crore

Day 20 Worldwide Gross- Rs 27 Crore

Day 21 Worldwide Gross- Rs 20 Crore

Day 22 Worldwide Gross- Rs 12.60 Crore

Day 23 Worldwide Gross- Rs 8.85 Crore

Day 24 Worldwide Gross- Rs 12.05 Crore

Day 25 Worldwide Gross- Rs 14.5 Crore

Day 26 Worldwide Gross - Rs 10.55 Crore

Day 27 Worldwide Gross - Rs 7.20 Crore

Day 28 Worldwide Gross - Rs 6.15 Crore

Day 29 Worldwide Gross - Rs .63 Crore

Day 30 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.85 Crore

Day 31 Worldwide Gross - Rs 6.23 Crore

Day 32 Worldwide Gross - Rs 9.04 Crore

Day 33 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.05 Crore

Day 34 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.81 Crore

Day 35 Worldwide Gross - Rs 5.50 Crore

Day 36 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.47 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross collection - Rs 1214.98 Crore approximately.

KGF 2 is the most expensive Kannada film that is ever produced. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie has an accentuating background score by Ravi Basrur.