KGF 2 Day 39 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Yash-Prashanth Neel's Film Is A Trend Setter In Kannada Industr

The most expensive film ever made in Kannada, KGF: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly a trendsetter in many forms. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that KGF franchise has opened Kannada cinema to the world and country.

Director Prashanth Neel was lauded for his efforts and Yash emerged as a Croreaziest star in all of the southern film industries. More so, the film paved way for a multistarrer cast from various industries to give it mileage and impact. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh were a few of the stars working predominantly in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies, seen in the film playing important roles.

The story of an orphan rising to riches from rags, backed by discriminated people and mother sentiment angle was a sure subject. In addition, the heroic elevations, background score, and a tight screenplay worked wonders for this one-of-a-kind film.

The movie is still playing at the theatres and is soon going to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Let us take a look at the box office numbers of KGF 2:

Day 1 Worldwide Gross - Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2 Worldwide Gross - Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3 Worldwide Gross - Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4 Worldwide Gross - Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5 Worldwide Gross - Rs 66.35 Crore

Day 6 Worldwide Gross - Rs 52.35Crore

Day 7 Worldwide Gross - Rs 43.15Crore

Day 8 Worldwide Gross - Rs 31.05 Crore

Day 9 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25.05 Crore

Day 10 Worldwide Gross - Rs 55.85 Crore

Day 11 Worldwide Gross - Rs 69.30 Crore

Day 12 Worldwide Gross - Rs 24.80 Crore

Day 13 Worldwide Gross - Rs 17.40 Crore

Day 14 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.90Crore

Day 15 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.70Crore

Day 16 Worldwide Gross - Rs 19.05 Crore

Day 17 Worldwide Gross - Rs 23.10 Crore

Day 18 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25 Crore

Day 19 Worldwide gross - Rs 10.45 Crore

Day 20 Worldwide Gross - Rs 27 Crore

Day 21 Worldwide Gross - Rs 20 Crore

Day 22 Worldwide Gross - Rs 12.60 Crore

Day 23 Worldwide Gross - Rs 8.85 Crore

Day 24 Worldwide Gross - Rs 12.05 Crore

Day 25 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.5 Crore

Day 26 Worldwide Gross - Rs 10.55 Crore

Day 27 Worldwide Gross - Rs 7.20 Crore

Day 28 Worldwide Gross - Rs 6.15 Crore

Day 29 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.63 Crore

Day 30 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.85 Crore

Day 31 Worldwide Gross - Rs 6.23 Crore

Day 32 Worldwide Gross - Rs 9.04 Crore

Day 33 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.05 Crore

Day 34 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.81 Crore

Day 35 Worldwide Gross - Rs 5.50 Crore

Day 39 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.47 Crore

Day 37 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.71 Crore

Day 38 Worldwide Gross - Rs 3.46 Crore

Day 39 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross collection - Rs 1225.15 Crore Approx