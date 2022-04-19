KGF 2 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Yash's Latest Thriller Fares Well

Prashanth Neel-Yash's KGF 2 has surpassed the Rs 500 Crore mark (worldwide) within five days of its release in theatres. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 617.45 Crore. The action entertainer which hit the theatres on April 14 started off its collection hunt on a high note. On Thursday, it's opening day, KGF 2 grossed Rs 164.20 Crore while on days 2, 3 and 4, it raked in Rs 128.90 Crore, Rs 137.10 Crore and Rs 127.25 Crore at the worldwide box office. Despite entering its first weekday, the film maintained a steady pace and collected a gross collection of Rs 60 Crore on Monday.

Take a look at the daywise collection of KGF 2

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3: Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 60 Crore

Total: Rs 617.45 Crore

As fans continue to enjoy the second film of the franchise, the makers have already dropped hints about the third instalment. After the post-credit surprise, KGF's executive producer Karthik Gowda too confirmed the news during a media interaction. However, considering that Prashanth Neel has already signed two films namely Salaar and #NTR31 with Prabhas and Jr NTR respectively in the lead roles, the third film in the KGF franchise is likely to get materialized only by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

KGF 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 1. Written and helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film follows an underdog (Yash) who becomes a violent gangster. With Yash in the lead role, the actioner also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.