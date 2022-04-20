KGF 2 Day 6 Box Office Collections: Yash & Prashanth Neel Movie Is Unstoppable At World Wide Box Office

KGF 2 is proving to be a box office monster. The film is unstoppable at the worldwide box office and it is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. The film grossed a whopping Rs 673.80 crores at the worldwide box office. The film is holding extremely well not just in the domestic market and also in the overseas market. Here is a look into KGF 2's 6 days box office collections worldwide.



Day 1 WW - Rs 164.20cr Gross

Day 2 WW - 128.90cr~ Gross

Day 3 WW - 137.10cr~ Gross

Day 4 WW - 127.25cr~ Gross

Day 5 WW - 66.35cr~ Gross

Day 6 WW - 50cr~ Gross

Total WW collection - 673.80Cr Gross

The film had already minted over Rs 200 crores nett in the Hindi belt and it is continuing to impress with its tally in the South Indian states - Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The film is posting record box office numbers in Kerala and Karnataka.

KGF 2 is already one of the highest grossing films and it is right behind Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR's RRR which made over Rs 1080 crores gross worldwide. As things stand, Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 is unstoppable at the box office and with no big-ticket pan-India film lined up for release in the next few days, the film is expected to hold its ground in the pan-India circuit and overseas alike.