KGF 2 Day 7 Box Office Collections: Yash, Prashanth Neel Film On A Rampage
Rampage would be a small word to describe the box office performance of Yash and Prashanth Neel. The film has collected a whopping Rs 723.15 crores in its 7 days run at the box office. After a blistering start, KGF 2 has held the momentum well through the course of the 1st week.
Day
1
World
Wide
-
Rs
164.20cr
Gross
Day 2 World Wide - 128.90cr Gross
Day 3 World Wide - 137.10cr Gross
Day 4 World Wide - 127.25cr Gross
Day 5 World Wide - 66.35cr Gross
Day 6 World Wide - 52.35cr Gross
Day 7 World Wide - 48cr Gross
Total 7 Days World Wide Collections: 723.15 Crores
KGF has reached the Rs 200 crores nett mark in Hindi belt in just 5 days and bettered Baahubali 2's record(6 days). The film is doing exceptionally well in every major box office market like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and the North Indian belt. The film is said to be pulling the masses ot theatres in big numbers, which is resulting in big box office numbers.