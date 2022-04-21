KGF 2 Day 7 Box Office Collections: Yash, Prashanth Neel Film On A Rampage

Rampage would be a small word to describe the box office performance of Yash and Prashanth Neel. The film has collected a whopping Rs 723.15 crores in its 7 days run at the box office. After a blistering start, KGF 2 has held the momentum well through the course of the 1st week.

Day 1 World Wide - Rs 164.20cr Gross

Day 2 World Wide - 128.90cr Gross

Day 3 World Wide - 137.10cr Gross

Day 4 World Wide - 127.25cr Gross

Day 5 World Wide - 66.35cr Gross

Day 6 World Wide - 52.35cr Gross

Day 7 World Wide - 48cr Gross

Total 7 Days World Wide Collections: 723.15 Crores

KGF has reached the Rs 200 crores nett mark in Hindi belt in just 5 days and bettered Baahubali 2's record(6 days). The film is doing exceptionally well in every major box office market like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and the North Indian belt. The film is said to be pulling the masses ot theatres in big numbers, which is resulting in big box office numbers.

KGF 2 mostly banks on the positive momentum built by the first part - KGF. The Prashanth Neel directorial has Yash in the famous role of Rocky Bhai. The film is going on a splendid run at the box office now. If it can hold well in its second weekend, the film is sure to emerge as one of the highest grossers of 2022.