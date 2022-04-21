KGF 2 Day 8 Box Office Collection: Yash Starrer Is Now The 7th Highest Grossing Indian Film

Yash's latest release KGF 2 is on a roll. The film commenced its collection hunt by opening an account of Rs 164.20 Crore at the global box office. Let us tell you that the film has now completed 7 days of its theatrical run and has already entered the second week. Well, with its 7-day theatrical run, KGF 2 made Rs 719.30 Crore at the worldwide box office.

As far as the actioner's second-week box office collection is concerned it raked in Rs 30 Crore on day 8, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 749.30 Crore. The Yash-starrer has been doing pretty well in its primary market Karnataka. Notably, the film's Hindi version has already crossed the staggering Rs 200 crore (nett) mark. KGF 2 was also well received by the audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Take a look at the day-wise collection of KGF 2.

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3: Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 66.35 Crore

Day 6: Rs 52.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 43.15 Crore

Day 8: Rs 30 Crore

Total: Rs 749.30 Crore

With its humongous collection, the film has become the 7th highest-grossing film and will soon surpass the figures of Aamir Khan's PK which stand at Rs 854 Crore.

At a time when highly hyped films are turning into box office disasters, KGF 2 entered the race with widely positive response from all corners. The performances, picture-perfect continuation to its prequel and action sequences were the high points of the entertainer, along with the climax of KGF that had left many hooked and eagerly waiting for the sequel. Having said that, a section of social media users were disappointed with the swift sequences and sporadic slow motions featuring the leading man.

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and has Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the other lead roles.