KGF 2 Day 9 Box Office Collection: Yash’s Film Continues Winning Streak

Despite a clash with biggies like Beast (Tamil) and Jersey (Hindi), KGF 2 continues to have an impressive run at the theatres. The film has already crossed Rs 750 Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The action flick was released in theatres on April 14 and with a single day run the film grossed over Rs 164.20 Crore at the ticket windows. The film has now completed 9 days of its release, and within a short time span, it has clocked Rs 775.35 Crore globally. On day 9, i.e. on Friday, KGF 2 made Rs 25 Crore.

Take a look at the day-wise gross collection of KGF 2

Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2: Rs 128.90 Crore

Day 3: Rs 137.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs 127.25 Crore

Day 5: Rs 66.35 Crore

Day 6: Rs 52.35 Crore

Day 7: Rs 43.15 Crore

Day 8: Rs 31.05 Crore

Day 9: Rs 25 Crore

Total: Rs 775.35 Crore

Notably, the Yash-starrer is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian film and is yet to surpass the records of Indian biggies like Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK. KGF 2 was initially planned for theatrical release on October 23, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers of the film preferred to wait for the film's theatrical release, rather than opting for any over-the-top service.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 actioner KGF. As expected, the film garnered a great deal of attention from the audience, which subsequently resulted in the collection of more moolah. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon appear in other lead roles in the latest Kannada film backed by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.