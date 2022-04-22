    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KGF 2 Day 9 Box Office Collection: Yash’s Film Continues Winning Streak

      By
      |

      Despite a clash with biggies like Beast (Tamil) and Jersey (Hindi), KGF 2 continues to have an impressive run at the theatres. The film has already crossed Rs 750 Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The action flick was released in theatres on April 14 and with a single day run the film grossed over Rs 164.20 Crore at the ticket windows. The film has now completed 9 days of its release, and within a short time span, it has clocked Rs 775.35 Crore globally. On day 9, i.e. on Friday, KGF 2 made Rs 25 Crore.

      KGF 2

      Take a look at the day-wise gross collection of KGF 2

      Day 1: Rs 164.20 Crore
      Day 2: Rs 128.90 Crore
      Day 3: Rs 137.10 Crore
      Day 4: Rs 127.25 Crore
      Day 5: Rs 66.35 Crore
      Day 6: Rs 52.35 Crore
      Day 7: Rs 43.15 Crore
      Day 8: Rs 31.05 Crore
      Day 9: Rs 25 Crore
      Total: Rs 775.35 Crore

      KGF 2

      Notably, the Yash-starrer is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian film and is yet to surpass the records of Indian biggies like Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK. KGF 2 was initially planned for theatrical release on October 23, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers of the film preferred to wait for the film's theatrical release, rather than opting for any over-the-top service.

      Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 actioner KGF. As expected, the film garnered a great deal of attention from the audience, which subsequently resulted in the collection of more moolah. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon appear in other lead roles in the latest Kannada film backed by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 23, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X