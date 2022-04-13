KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel: I Write Stories When I'm Drunk

Prashanth Neel, the man behind the much anticipated action thriller KGF 2 had a very interesting revelation to make when asked about his secret mantra while penning larger-than-life stories. Prashanth said he usually writes stories when he is drunk.

"This might sound a bit odd or offbeat. I usually write my stories while I am drunk. I have the habit of consuming alcohol before penning stories. If I feel that the story has enough commercial 'high' elements while reading it the next day when I'm sober, I take it up and start developing the screenplay," Prashanth Neel said while speaking to Film Companion South.

The star filmmaker went on to add that he always searches for commercial meter while penning any script. "I don't believe the story is the driving force of any film. It is always about the way the story is presented. The screenplay is all that matters. Even ordinary stories can be presented in an extraordinary manner with the right screenplay," he said.

The ace filmmaker then opened up about an interesting incident involving Yash, the protagonist in KGF 2. "There was this one flashback bit that we planned in KGF 2 and we wanted Yash to shave his beard for the same. He outrightly rejected our idea, saying there is no way he takes off his beard. He then convinced me to go ahead to shoot with him in a bearded avatar. It took a fair deal of convincing though."

KGF 2 is releasing in theatres worldwide on the 14 April 2022. The film is on course to get a Rs 100 crore plus opening day worldwide gross collection the box office.

The Yash starrer is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is expected to post several new box office records in Kannada and Hindi theatrical circuits.