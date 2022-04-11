KGF 2 First Review: Yash’s Action Thriller Gets A Four Star Rating, King Size Entertainment Assured

Yash's KGF 2 is making waves on social media for all the right reasons. From its pre-release business to promotional activities, anything and everything about the film is becoming news these days, and to add on to that, the first review is also out. Yes, you read that right! Umair Sandhu, film critic and member of the Overseas Censor Board, has already shared his review of KGF 2 on his social media handles, according to which Rocking Star fans are going to be in for a treat on April 14, when the action-thriller finally releases in theatres.

Assuring king-size entertainment, he wrote on Twitter, "#KGFChapter2 Review from Censor Board! #KGF2 is high-octane masala entertainer that stays true to its genre and delivers what it promises: King-sized entertainment. At the BO, audiences will give the film an epic 'SWAGAT ' as it is bound to entertain them thoroughly."

SHOCKING Detail First Review of #KGFChapter2 from Censor Board on my Instagram Story ! AN EPIC BLOCKBUSTER all the way. #Yash is Electrifying. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Link : https://t.co/KiLDFANoit pic.twitter.com/X5c6h3q2Y6 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 11, 2022

Further, in his Instagram stories Umair complemented the leading man and wrote, "On the whole, #KGF2 is a high octane thriller that works big time. This one has style and substance, both besides dazzling action, stunning locales and stylish execution. Most importantly, it has #Yash the trump card of this enterprise. There's no denying that Yash's charisma has resulted in a mind-blowing, astounding, never-seen-before start at the ticket window, but the film's content will sustain it thereafter. The film has long legs to prolong its splendid run. This is without doubt Yash's best Sure shot Blockbuster."

Well, the record-shattering advance booking indicates a massive opening collection for KGF 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt playing significant roles. The sequel to the cult franchise is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.