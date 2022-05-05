KGF 2: How Much Remuneration Did Yash, Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt Charge?

KGF 2 is the second highest-grossing film of 2022 after RRR. The film has turned out to be a huge box office blockbuster and the fact that it has grossed over Rs 1000 crores globally just goes on to prove the same. But what about the remuneration Yash, Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and others charged for the film? Here is an interesting update on the same.

Yash

As per reports, Yash took home a whopping Rs 30 crores remuneration for starring in KGF 2. This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema. The star actor had dedicated close to 4 years for KGF 2 and he has indeed reaped the rewards for his hard work and determination. He was fairly rewarded by the makers as they paid him Rs 30 crores.

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt made a comeback of sorts with KGF 2. The veteran actor was reported paid Rs 10 crores by the makers of KGF 2. He plays the principal antagonist in the film and he delivered a towering performance in this menacing role.

Srinidhi Shetty

The young actress made her debut with KGF 1 and then followed it up with the second chapter, KGF 2. The actress is reportedly paid Rs 4 crores for starring in KGF 2, which is a pretty impressive number for a young actress.

Raveen Tandon

Raveen Tandon is seen in a brief yet very impactful role in KGF 2. She pocketed Rs 2 crores for featuring in the action thriller. She plays Ramika Sen, a powerful prime minister. Raveen received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of the strong-natured character.

Prashanth Neel

The man behind the action epic, Prashanth Neel can also laugh his way to the bank as he took pocketed a lucrative paycheck. Apparenlty, Prashanth was paid Rs 20 crores for KGF 2 and it needs to be said that he is fully worthy of the same, given the way he handled the project and presented the larger than life story.