KGF 2: Is Yash-Prashanth Neel's Film Based On A True Story?

KGF 2 has released in cinemas after multiple postponements. Initially scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020, the actioner's release was postponed owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown and restrictions. Well, with its advance booking, the film made close to Rs 65 Crore, and reportedly, it might gross Rs 100 Crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. Well, upon its release, a lot is being talked about the film on social media, ranging from its third instalment to the remuneration of the cast and crew members.

Among them, what has caught the attention of netizens is a buzz about the story of KGF 2, which is said to be inspired by real-life events and a real smuggler. Surprised? So were we when we came across this piece of news on the internet.

As per a report in The News Minute, the film's story bears resemblance to the real-life story of Thangam, a notorious criminal and an infamous sandalwood smuggler, who was popularly known as Veerappan Junior, and was shot dead in a police encounter in 1997. For the unversed, the title of the film KGF comes from the Kolar Gold Fields of present-day Karnataka, the cradle of India's gold rush, which was robbed occasionally during the 70s. KGF is also said to have taken creative inspiration from Hollywood biggies like The Good The Bad And The Ugly and For A Few Dollars More.

Well, earlier during his interaction with Deccan Herald, director Prashanth Neel was asked as to why his film was set in Kolar Gold Fields, to which he had shared that he loves the 70s and according to him, the era presumably remained strong in the memory of Indians because of films like Sholay. He was quoted as saying, "KGF represents the 70s and I love the decade. I've always enjoyed watching movies of Amitabh Bachchan like Sholay and that era remains strong in the memory of Indians. And gold was a very important element in almost all action movies of that era. I put in a few other elements, such as gold pricing, and I was ready to make a movie that had both the feel and flavour of the 70s."