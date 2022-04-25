KGF 2: Kiccha Sudeep Is Happy With Success Of Yash Starrer; Says ‘Hindi Is No More A National Language’

Sandalwood superstar Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is breaking several records at the box office. Released on April 14, the Prashanth Neel directorial has so far grossed Rs 800 Crore worldwide. Notably, the pan-India film has also reached closer to Rs 300-Crore mark in the Hindi market. Looks like South films have slowly started dominating Hindi language films with their content and mass appeal.

Recently, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep also praised KGF: Chapter 2 and said that Bollywood is struggling to make good pan-India films. He also commented on Hindi and said that it is no longer being considered as a national language due to the increasing popularity of regional films.

During the trailer launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Sudeep said, "Someone said that a pan-India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Looks like Kiccha Sudeep is very much impressed with South films having a pan-India release. After all, films like Pushpa: The Rise, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and most recently RRR performed exceedingly well at the box office. After KGF 2's success, many makers from Bollywood are also focusing on making their films a pan-India release.

Talking about Bollywood, Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Ranveer Singh's 83 was also a pan-India release.

Coming back to KGF 2, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.