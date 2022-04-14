KGF 2 Movie Review: Yash And Prashanth Neel’s Emotionally Charged Film Is A Double Blockbuster

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty Director: Prashanth Neel

"Violence, violence, violence! I don't like it. I avoid. But violence likes me". When the world saw Yash, the leading man of KGF 2 letting out this catchy yet intriguing piece of dialogue in the trailer of the film, they were nothing but certain that it was going to be a gala affair when the sequel finally hits the marquee, and thankfully they were right!

Prashanth Neel's most awaited film KGF 2 seems to have caught the fancy of the audiences as the film trends big time on social media and that too with positive responses from all corners. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash, the high voltage actioner has Rocking Star Yash in the lead role. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF.

Is the latest release, a fitting sequel to KGF? Let's find out!

What's Yay?

Rocky Bhai- Yash's one-man show

Yash and Sanjay Dutt's intro

BGM

Cinematography

Pre-interval sequenece

Police Station sequence

What's Nay

Occasional lags and predictability

Plot

KGF 2 starts exactly where its prequel ends, however, there is a twist- in the sequel, Anant Nag is replaced by Prakash Raj. Though both actors are incredible performers, the replacement, or at least the split second of confusion surely felt like faint discontinuation. Well, coming to the film, Rocky (Yash( takes over KGF (Kolar Gold Field) and creates his own humongous empire, but fate has other plans as Garuda's brother Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) comes into the scene, evidently with a bigger plan. The circumstances force Rocky to leave KGF, and how he manages to face the deadly Adheera, the then Prime Minister of India Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon), and his girlfriend Reena (Srinidhi Shetty) amid the war-like state forms the crux of the story.

Direction

As expected, the writing and execution of KGF 2 are top-notch, and Prashanth Neel truly deserves all the credit. The three-films old helmer who shot to National fame with KGF appears to have outdone himself as he succeeded in packing a solid punch with the sequel. Making a sequel as good as the first instalment is a hard row to hoe, and Prashanth has passed all the levels with flying colours. Most importantly he has not only given focus to the action part of the film but has also displayed an emotional side to it which is immersive and poignant.

Technical Aspect

For the second instalment, Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda has repeated the Japanese black tonality of the prequel to give the film a retro and raw look. He has immaculately captured some really stimulating sequences that are gripping and at the same time are high on emotions. Gowda has yet again proved his potential as a cinematographer with his matchless capture of action sequences, which is truly the heart and soul of the whole film. Ujwal Kulkarni's razor-sharp editing is on point, except for a few moments of lags and cliches which could have easily been avoided. Ravi Basrur's emotionally arousing background score and songs add to the thrills in the film and leave a long-lasting impression.

Performances

Yash

No doubt, Yash is the mainstay of the KGF franchise. Even if the film has not been shot continually, the leading man has been able to recreate his iconic character Rocky Bhai's laid-back attitude and swag from the first instalment effortlessly. He has truly lived the character and it will forever be etched in the minds and hearts of the audience. From his acting chops to whistle-worthy dialogues, every heroic moment of Yash in the film looks refreshing yet gripping. The Rocking Star has perhaps given a befitting reply to the naysayers who called KGF's success a stroke of mere luck.

Sanjay Dutt

The revered actor's on-screen presence is one of the highlights of KGF 2. Both look and acting-wise, his character Adheera seems brutal and menacing. In most parts, it is his eyes that do all the talking and the intensity he has added to his character is purely incredible.

Raveena Tandon

The celebrated actress pulls off a convincing act and carries herself pretty well. Though the film is all about Yash and Sanjay Dutt's characters and their high voltage clash, it is Raveena's role that comes as a special surprise and demands equal attention.



Verdict

Prashanth Neel has delivered a double blockbuster with KGF 2. Actors Yash and Sanjay Dutt are loud in this immersive and emotionally charged sequel. For fans of the Rocking Star, there are ample moments to cheer and hoot for. As a whole, the actioner makes for a great watch.



