    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KGF 2 Movie Review: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Are Loud In This Immersive And Emotionally Charged Sequel

      By
      |
      Rating:
      3.5/5

      "Violence, violence, violence! I don't like it. I avoid. But violence likes me". When the world saw Yash, the leading man of KGF 2 letting out this catchy yet intriguing piece of dialogue in the trailer of the film, they were nothing but certain that it was going to be a gala affair when the sequel finally hits the marquee, and thankfully they were right!

      KGF 2

      Prashanth Neel's most awaited film KGF 2 seems to have caught the fancy of the audiences as the film trends big time on social media and that too with positive responses from all corners. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash, the high voltage actioner has Rocking Star Yash in the lead role. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF.

      Is the latest release, a fitting sequel to KGF? Let's find out!

      Stay tuned for the full review of KGF 2

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X