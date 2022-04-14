KGF 2 Movie Review: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Are Loud In This Immersive And Emotionally Charged Sequel

"Violence,
violence,
violence!
I
don't
like
it.
I
avoid.
But
violence
likes
me".
When
the
world
saw
Yash,
the
leading
man
of
KGF
2
letting
out
this
catchy
yet
intriguing
piece
of
dialogue
in
the
trailer
of
the
film,
they
were
nothing
but
certain
that
it
was
going
to
be
a
gala
affair
when
the
sequel
finally
hits
the
marquee,
and
thankfully
they
were
right!
Prashanth
Neel's
most
awaited
film
KGF
2
seems
to
have
caught
the
fancy
of
the
audiences
as
the
film
trends
big
time
on
social
media
and
that
too
with
positive
responses
from
all
corners.
Starring
Sanjay
Dutt,
Raveena
Tandon,
Srinidhi
Shetty,
Prakash
Raj
and
Malavika
Avinash,
the
high
voltage
actioner
has
Rocking
Star
Yash
in
the
lead
role.
Produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur
under
the
banner
Hombale
Films,
KGF
2
is
a
sequel
to
the
2018
blockbuster
KGF.
Is
the
latest
release,
a
fitting
sequel
to
KGF?
Let's
find
out!