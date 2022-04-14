KGF 2 Movie Review: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Are Loud In This Immersive And Emotionally Charged Sequel

Rating: 3.5 /5

"Violence, violence, violence! I don't like it. I avoid. But violence likes me". When the world saw Yash, the leading man of KGF 2 letting out this catchy yet intriguing piece of dialogue in the trailer of the film, they were nothing but certain that it was going to be a gala affair when the sequel finally hits the marquee, and thankfully they were right!

Prashanth Neel's most awaited film KGF 2 seems to have caught the fancy of the audiences as the film trends big time on social media and that too with positive responses from all corners. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash, the high voltage actioner has Rocking Star Yash in the lead role. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF.

Is the latest release, a fitting sequel to KGF? Let's find out!

Stay tuned for the full review of KGF 2