KGF 2 Star Yash Doesn’t Want To Make Mistakes Like Prabhas; Actor Is Being Extra Choosy For His Next: Report

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has now become all-time blockbuster at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial has crossed Rs 1000-Crore mark at the box office worldwide. Ever since KGF 2 was released in theatres, the Kannada superstar fans are eager to know about his upcoming projects. Let us tell you, Yash has not yet announced his next film, as he is reportedly being very choosy when it comes to selecting his next project.

Notably, Yash doesn't want to repeat the mistakes that Telugu superstar Prabhas did after the success of the Baahubali franchise. For the unversed, after Baahubali, the Rebel Star featured in big-budget pan-India films such as Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Unfortunately, both the films failed to mint good numbers at the box office. Hence, Yash is being very careful so that he doesn't disappoint his fans with his next project.

A source close to the actor informed Bollywood Life that Yash has a lot of offers from the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. However, the actor is very choosy. The source said, "He just doesn't want to sign a film with a big banner or a big director for the sake of it. He wants to take his time to give his audience something similar to KGF 2 or something totally different from the film." The source further added that he doesn't want to follow Prabhas' footsteps, hence he is being very selective.

KGF Chapter 2: Yash's Dubbing Artist Sachin Gole Took 15 To 20 Takes For The Famous 'Violence' Dialogue

KGF 2 Hindi Box Office Collection: The Yash Starrer Beats Aamir Khan's Dangal!

Talking about Yash's latest outing KGF 2, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and others in key roles. The film was released on April 14, 2022 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.