KGF 2 Star Yash Expresses Gratitude For The Love Received, Says Thank You Isn’t Big Enough

Rocking Star Yash is basking in the glory of his latest release KGF 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. For the unversed, the action entertainer is a sequel to his 2018 film KGF, which turned out to be a huge blockbuster back then. Ever since the second instalment has released, it has been getting an overwhelming response from all corners, and to express his gratitude for the love he is receiving, the leading man took to his Instagram handle to thank everyone through a video which is a shade a less than 2 minutes.

Sharing that he had the faith in witnessing KGF 2's success, the star said, "There was a small village which was facing a drought situation for quite a long time. So the villagers decided to have a prayer meet and people turned out in large numbers. But there was one boy, who turned up with an umbrella in his hand. People called it foolishness and some even called it overconfidence. Do you know what that was? Faith! I am like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day."

Yash went on to thank everyone on behalf of his team and signed off the video with a popular dialogue from his latest release. He said, "I am in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still, I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me. Thank you, guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are really overwhelmed and all we wanted was to give you a great cinematic experience. I hope you're enjoying and continue enjoying it. I said to you na guys your heart is my territory."

Towards the end of the video, he blew a kiss.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 has crossed Rs 700 Crore mark with its theatrical run worldwide in 8 days. The actioner features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.