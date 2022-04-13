KGF 2 Star Yash Thanks His 'Fan-mily' For Their Loving Gesture, See Post

KGF Chapter 2, the highly anticipated second installment of the KGF franchise, is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. Ahead of the KGF 2 release, the fans of leading man Yash showed their undying love for their idol with a special gesture. The fans created the biggest ever portrait of Yash in history, just using notebooks, and thus made a new world record.

Yash, who is overwhelmed with the loving gesture of his dear fans, took to his official Twitter page and thanked them with a special post. In the emotional post, the KGF 2 star called his fans, "fan(m)ily", thus expressing the place they possess in his heart and lfe. "My Fan(m)ily - My STRENGTH! Your Love and support is my power.. The world is ours!," reads Yash's post.

Check out the KGF Chapter 2 actor's post here:

My Fan(m)ily - My STRENGTH!



Your Love and support is my power..



The world is ours! https://t.co/Om0eOXwwnm — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 13, 2022

To the unversed, the Yash fans were initially planning to make a portrait of the KGF 2 actor in size of 120x170 ft. But eventually, the portrait exceeded their expectations and ended up in a size of 135x190 and had covered an area of 25.650 SqFt. According to the reports, this is the biggest portrait of an actor ever made in the history of world cinema, so far.