KGF 2 Twitter Review: Yash-Prashanth Neel Are On Top Of Their Game, Read These 10 Tweets To Know Why!

The long hiatus comes to an end! KGF 2 has finally seen the light of day and the reception to the film has been incredibly overwhelming. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film released in theatres on April 14. The film has even overshadowed the recently released actioner of Thalapathy Vijay titled Beast, which hit the marquee a day ago.

By all accounts, KGF 2 will have a massive opening across the globe. It is also fair to assume that in most parts of the country, the film will continue to draw audiences until the next pan-India project or Bollywood biggie arrives in theatres reserving most of the screens. However, luck will also have to play in favour of the film in the days to come, as even biggies like Radhe Shyam and Beast have not been able to perform well despite the sky-high hype. Talking about the response to the film, it has been getting some incredible reviews from critics and audiences. Netizens have been sharing their thoughts on the film through Twitter with many already calling it a must-watch entertainer.

Yash's intense performance as Rocky, the film's production value, direction, well-crafted storyline and crisp narration have worked well with the cine-goers. Actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty have also put their best foot forward. Dutt and Yash's clash is the highlight of KGF 2.

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction to KGF 2

As far as the opening collection of KGF 2 is concerned, the film is expected to surpass Rs 100-Crore mark. According to film analysts, the action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel might gross Rs 110 Crore on day 1. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the film is expected to gross Rs 25 Crore and Rs 10 Crore respectively.