KGF 2 Worldwide Pre-Release Business: Yash's Film Earns A Humongous Rs 345 Crore Ahead Of Its Release

The release of one of the highly anticipated Indian films KGF 2 is just around the corner. The action thriller will be gracing the marquee on April 14. Starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty as the main leads, the film features Bollywood stalwart Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Revered actress Raveena Tandon is also a part of the project. Well, ahead of its grand release, the film is said to have recorded a huge collection, all thanks to its pre-release business.

As per film analysts, KGF 2 makers sold the theatrical rights for all the versions of all areas for a humongous Rs 345 Crore. In Karnataka, its primary market, the actioner made Rs 100 Crore, while in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it collected Rs 78 Crore. In Tamil Nadu, where KGF 2 is releasing in as many as 250 screens owing to the release of the Tamil biggie Beast, it accumulated Rs 27 Crore. With the Hindi version of the film (including rest of India region), the makers acquired a whopping Rs 100 Crore, while overseas theatrical rights were sold for Rs 30 Crore.

KGF 2's Pre-Release Business

Karnataka: Rs 100 Crore

Andhra Pradesh-Telangana: Rs 78 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 27 Crore

Kerala: Rs 10 Crore

Hindi: Rs 100 Crore

Overseas: Rs 30 Crore

Total: Rs 345 Crore

On a related note, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Yash-starrer has made an all-time record with its Telugu version. The film did a massive business in Nizam and Ceeded, where it made Rs 25 Crore and Rs 14 Crore respectively. The break-even of KGF 2 in the Telugu region is Rs 79 Crore. Take a look at the pre-release business of KGF 2 in AP-TG.

Nizam: Rs 25 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 14 Crore

UA: Rs 10 Crore

East: Rs 7 Crore

West: Rs 6 Crore

Guntur: Rs 7 Crore

Krishna: Rs 6 Crore

Nellore: Rs 3 Crore

Total AP-TG: Rs 78 Crore( Break-Even- Rs 79 Crore)

Well, going by the massive pre-release business of KGF 2 and the historical collection it has acquired with its prequel, the latest film might fetch a record-breaking box office collection when it finally releases in theatres after a long hiatus.

Prashanth Neel has written and directed KGF 2.