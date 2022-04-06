KGF 2: Yash And Team Announce The Pre-Booking Of Tickets!

One of the most anticipated film releases of all time, KGF: Chapter 2 marks the return of superstar Yash aka KGF's Rocky to the big screen alongside a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.

After a nationwide tour promoting the magnum opus, the team of KGF: Chapter 2 launched the IMAX Experience®️ at Cinépolis Seawoods Grand Central, Mumbai at a grand event that also announced the film being released in the IMAX format with a magical fusion of crystal-clear visuals and heart-pounding audio.

By this audiences can now enjoy the Yash-starrer with the most premium & immersive experience.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.

Speaking on releasing KGF: Chapter 2 in IMAX, Christopher Tillman, VP, International Development and Distribution said, "IMAX is known for offering audiences a larger than life experience and it is only apt for us to release an action-packed film like KGF Chapter 2. We are sure that the IMAX experience will offer audiences an opportunity to live and be a part of this captivating film. India is home to strong and diverse storytelling and talent and the release of KGF Chapter 2 is in line with our commitment to present the most visually stunning and emotionally compelling stories in IMAX."

Partner and Co-founder of Hombale Films, Chaluve Gowda said, "We are elated and proud to announce that KGF Chapter 2 is going to be the first Kannada movie to be showcased on IMAX. Our partnership with IMAX is in line with our vision to offer entertainment with the best available technology to our fans. The response of the fans has been incredible and the exciting levels have reached fever pitch. We have also tried to expand our distribution network and this augurs well for us as we are confident that this movie will be a historic one. Our pursuit for excellence has resulted in movies that have been critically acclaimed while enjoying great commercial success. Our association with IMAX is in line with our thoughts and we hope that with this association we are able to bring a world class offering for our fans worldwide. We will continue to work closely with the team at IMAX to strengthen our partnership in the years to come."

KGF: Chapter 2 will release across all IMAX screens in India and select IMAX markets around the world.