KGF Chapter 2 41 Days Worldwide Box Office Collection: Yash-Prashanth Neel's Action-Drama Is Unstoppable

Touted as the most expensive movie ever made in Kannada, KGF: Chapter 2, is minting good money for its makers and has catapulted its cast and Crew to new heights with each passing day. The movie released in April and ever since, it is running successfully at the theatres despite the release of other big-budget films.

The movie was released after Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer RRR directed by Rajamouli got released. Even so, the movie is still running in theatres with a good number of screenings per day. While RRR has already taken over the digital streaming platforms, KGF: Chapter 2 is yet to start its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. This movie will be available on OTT from May 27.

Let us take a look at the daywise box office numbers of KGF: Chapter 2

Day 1 Worldwide Gross - Rs 164.20 Crore

Day 2 Worldwide Gross - Rs 128.90Crore

Day 3 Worldwide Gross - Rs 137.10Crore

Day 4 Worldwide Gross - Rs 127.25Crore

Day 5 Worldwide Gross - Rs 66.35Crore

Day 6 Worldwide Gross - Rs 52.35Crore

Day 7 Worldwide Gross - Rs 43.15Crore

Day 8 Worldwide Gross - Rs 31.05Crore

Day 9 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25.05Crore

Day 10 Worldwide Gross - Rs 55.85Crore

Day 11 Worldwide Gross - Rs 69.30Crore

Day 12 Worldwide Gross - Rs 24.80Crore

Day 13 Worldwide Gross - Rs 17.40 Crore

Day 14 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.90Crore

Day 15 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.70Crore

Day 16 Worldwide Gross - Rs 19.05 Crore

Day 17 Worldwide Gross - Rs 23.10 Crore

Day 18 Worldwide Gross - Rs 25 Crore

Day 19 Worldwide Gross - Rs 10.45 Crore

Day 20 Worldwide Gross - Rs 27 Crore

Day 21 Worldwide Gross - Rs 20 Crore

Day 22 Worldwide Gross - Rs 12.60 Crore

Day 23 Worldwide Gross - Rs 8.85 Crore

Day 24 Worldwide Gross - Rs 12.05 Crore

Day 25 Worldwide Gross - Rs 14.5 Crore

Day 26 Worldwide Gross - Rs 10.55 Crore

Day 27 Worldwide Gross - Rs 7.20 Crore

Day 28 Worldwide Gross - Rs 6.15 Crore

Day 29 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.63 Crore

Day 30 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.85 Crore

Day 31 Worldwide Gross - Rs 6.23 Crore

Day 32 Worldwide Gross - Rs 9.04 Crore

Day 33 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.05 Crore

Day 34 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.81 Crore

Day 35 Worldwide Gross - Rs 5.50 Crore

Day 36 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.47 Crore

Day 37 Worldwide Gross - Rs 2.71 Crore

Day 38 Worldwide Gross - Rs 3.46 Crore

Day 39 Worldwide Gross - Rs 4.37 Crore

Day 40 Worldwide Gross - Rs 1.36 Crore

Day 41 Worldwide Gross - Rs 1.12 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collection- Rs 1228.00 Crore Approx

The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, and Rao Ramesh among others in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Hombale Films.