KGF Chapter 2: Advance Booking Of Hindi Version Sees Huge Surge, Over 1 Lakh Tickets Sold Within 12 Hours

It's raining money! The advance booking of one of the most anticipated films KGF: Chapter 2 has opened on a high note. Let us tell you that the booking has already commenced at limited centres. The initial response especially in the Hindi circuit has been stupendous. According to reports, within a time span of 12 hours, as many as 1 lakh movie tickets were sold. With the aforementioned business, the film is said to have grossed Rs 3.35 Crore and a nett collection of Rs 2.83 Crore.

Among the north circuits, Delhi recorded impressive ticket sales, where the film accumulated Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai too contributed huge moolah with the ticket sale as the film made Rs 60 Lakh in the region. The advance ticket bookings in regions like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Surat were also up to the mark where it collected nearly Rs 10 Lakh each. Reportedly, KGF 2 will make as many as Rs 15 Lakh with its overall advance booking in the north belt.

If reports are anything to go by, south regions have also recorded a whopping amount in total with the partial advance booking.

For the unversed, the full-fledged advance booking in all regions will start from Sunday. KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Yash in the lead role and Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead will release on April 14. Considering that the actioner is releasing coinciding with Tamil New Year and Vishu, it is expected to bag a huge collection from the Tamil Nadu and Kerala region on its opening day. Notably, the film will also clash with Vijay-Pooja Hegde's Beast and Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's Jersey, which are releasing on April 13 and 14 respectively.

Prashanth Neel is the director of KGF 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.