KGF 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

After multiple postponements, blockbuster film KGF's sequel KGF 2 saw the light of the day on Thursday. As expected, the film garnered a great deal of attention thanks to the hype the film has garnered amongst the global audience. The film released on April 14, amid festivities across India. For the unversed, festivals like Puthandu (Tamil Nadu), Vishu (Kerala), Bihu (Assam) and Baisakhi (Punjab) are being celebrated and it might surely offer a good start for KGF 2. The opening collection of the entertainer is also expected to shatter records at the box office.

Unfortunately, the film has also become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, you read that right! KGF 2 has been leaked on a few infamous piracy-based websites and the latest development might now impact it's smooth running in theatres subsequently affecting its box office collection. A few vigilant fans and followers of the leading man who noticed the notorious activities on the internet, were quick to share the news on social media. Many have also been requesting netizens to not promote piracy through any means, and to encourage virtuous process of viewing.

Well, KGF 2 is not the first Kannada film to be leaked online. Earlier, theatrical and OTT releases including One Cut Two Cut, Love Mocktail 2, Ek Love Ya, 100, Mugilpete, Govinda Govinda, Akshi, Madhagaja, Drishya 2, Kannadiga, Badava Rascal and Love You Rachchu had fallen prey to piracy. Not just that, the recently released film of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, James was also leaked online.

Talking about the film's reviews online, the film has received terrific response from moviegoers and the ratings are between 3.0- 4.0. The movie has collected 1000+ crores at world wide box office and becomes the 3rd movie to achieve that feet after Baahubali 2 and Dangal.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 has Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist, and Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon appearing in key roles with Yash as the lead.