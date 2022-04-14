KGF Chapter 2: KGF 3 In The Pipeline?

KGF Chapter 2 hit theatres worldwide today amidst sky-high anticipation. Thanks to the excellent reception the first installment, KGF Chapter 1 had garnered in the mass pockets across India, the second part, KGF Chapter 2 opened on a stellar note at the domestic box office. The focus has now shifted onto the supposed third part, KGF Chapter 3, following an exciting post-credits sequence in KGF 2.

In the said post credits sequence, the director Prashanth Neel drops a subtle hint about KGF Chapter 3. We get to a suggestive shot of "KGF Chapter 3" being printed on paper. This could be an implication that KGF 3 is indeed in the pipeline.

A couple of days ago, Prashanth Neel was asked about the prospect of KGF 3 and he had an interesting comment to make. The ace filmmaker said he doesn't intend to comment about KGF Chapter 3 just yet as KGF 2 heads for theatrical release. Neel said he wants people to decide if two-part KGF franchise deserves a third part - KGF 3. His cryptic response is now validate with the post credits scene in KGF 2 which all but confirms that the third part is very much on the cards.

However, Prashanth Neel is currently working on Prabhas's mega budget actioner, Salaar and he is scheduled to work with Jr NTR for NTR31 next. The chances of him joining hands with Yash for KGF 3 in the near future are bleak. KGF 3 is not likely to materialize in the near future, but whenever it does, the film is more than likely to take the box office by storm, much like the way KGF 2 is poised to do now.