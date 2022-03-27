KGF Chapter 2’s Trailer Hits It Out Of The Park! Fans Go Crazy As They Wait For The Movie To Release!

Hombale Films and director Prashant have done it again! KGF captured audience interest worldwide creating a fan following like never before! And now KGF: Chapter 2’s blazing trailer has spread like wildfire! Audience are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for! Fantastic performances by Rocking Star Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have raised the expectations to another level altogether! The trailer redefines how this movie could be the biggest blockbuster of all time!

Movie lovers all over are appreciating the explosive trailer for all the elements that are highlighted! A truly fiery combination of an exciting narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, Chapter 1 broke all Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its illustrious cast, Chapter 2 is sure to surpass earlier records scored by KGF 1.

As we inch closer to the release of the mammoth entertainer, everyone is excited for the franchise's climax. The anticipation for the movie has reached a crescendo with the recent trailer release giving another glimpse in the action-packed movie and amazing performances!

Ram Charan & Shivaraj Kumar To Present Telugu & Kannada Version Of KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer!

Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon To Attend Mega Trailer Launch Event Of KGF Chapter 2 In Bengaluru!

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film Salaar starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.