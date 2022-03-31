KGF Chapter 2: Srinidhi Shetty Opens Up About Feeling Anxious After KGF 1; Recalls First Day With Yash On Sets

The highly awaited trailer of KGF Chapter 2 was recently unveiled by the makers to a thunderous response. As the comes closer to its nationwide release, the craze for movie and superstar Yash aka Rocky is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Srinidhi Shetty recently opened up about her decision to keep herself away from singing in any film until KGF's release. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that KGF was a risk worth taking.

Srinidhi said, "When I signed KGF, I decided to let it release and then I will do something else but it got divided into 2 parts. I knew it will take 3-4 years but deep down I wanted to hold on to KGF to come out.”

KGF Chapter 2: Enter The Duniya Of 'Rocky Bhai’ As Makers Introduce The World To 'KGFverse’ On The Metaverse

She went on to add, "People who started with me in 2016, have already done 10 movies and so it does affect a little bit. I'm going slow but it is also uncertain, because who knows I might get something after this. I might also not get anything. It's a risk itself."

Srinidhi also recalled her first meeting with Yash on sets and called it a 'smooth journey'. The actress shared that during their first schedule in 2017, she was very nervous because she used to watch Yash’s films in theatres and now was acting with him. However, she said that he very relaxed and made her feel comfortable.

KGF Chapter 2: Yash Aka Rocky’s Craze Is At An All Time High!

“Initially, I would just acknowledge and get that comfort but after that, it was one smooth journey because he is a very focused actor. If there were any inputs needed, he would help me. If I would need time to compose myself and start acting for a shot, he would wait. I feel lucky to have him as a co-star for my first film," she added.

KGF Chapter 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam respectively. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the second installation of the KGF franchise has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.