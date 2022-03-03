KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer Release Date And Time Out, Makers Unveil A Brand New Poster Ft Yash!

It's finally confirmed! The highly anticipated trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 will be out on March 27, 2022. The makers on Thursday (March 3) took to their official social media handles to share the big news along with the timing of the trailer reveal.

The trailer of KGF 2 featuring Yash in the lead role will be out at 6.40 pm. The latest tweet of the film's production banner Hombale Films read, "There is always a thunder before the storm ⚡#KGFChapter2 Trailer on March 27th at 6:40 pm. Stay Tuned: http://bit.ly/HombaleFilms."

In the tweet, the makers also tagged the core cast and crew members of the upcoming film. Along with it, they shared a brand new poster featuring Yash, who looks intriguing as Rocky Bhai. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a thick moustache and long beard similar to his get-up in the first instalment of the entertainer. Through the poster, the makers have also confirmed that the film will be releasing in cinemas on April 14, as announced earlier.

Last month, the makers had asked for suggestions from fans netizens on what to unveil next with regards to the updates of KGF 2. Even a poll was conducted with three options to choose from, namely song, trailer, and 'let us surprise you'. Interestingly, the trailer option had received the most votes, post which the makers decided to finally announce its release. Well, with the makers gearing up for the release of KGF 2's trailer, fans are expecting a huge thunder before the real storm.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the actioner is the sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. The second instalment of the two-part series features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Rao Ramesh, Eswari Rao and TS Nagabharana. Popular bankroller Vijay Kiragandur has backed the film under Hombale Films.