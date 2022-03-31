KGF Chapter 2: Yash Aka Rocky’s Craze Is At An All Time High!

If you thought the KGF fever couldn't get any bigger; think again! As KGF Chapter 2 comes closer to its nationwide release, the craze for superstar Yash aka Rocky is at an all-time high!

Such is the unbelievable fandom that several have Yash's face tattooed on their bodies as a sign of love and devotion towards the superstar.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.