KGF Chapter 2: Yash Aka Rocky’s Craze Is At An All Time High!

If
you
thought
the
KGF
fever
couldn't
get
any
bigger;
think
again!
As
KGF
Chapter
2
comes
closer
to
its
nationwide
release,
the
craze
for
superstar
Yash
aka
Rocky
is
at
an
all-time
high!
Such
is
the
unbelievable
fandom
that
several
have
Yash's
face
tattooed
on
their
bodies
as
a
sign
of
love
and
devotion
towards
the
superstar.
Releasing
nationwide
on
April
14,
2022,
in
Kannada,
Telugu,
Hindi,
Tamil
and
Malayalam,
KGF
Chapter
2
is
written
and
directed
by
Prashanth
Neel,
one
of
the
most
sought-after
directors,
and
produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur,
under
the
Hombale
Films
banner.
One
of
the
emerging
pan-India
production
houses,
Hombale
Films
is
set
to
showcase
some
of
the
biggest
films
in
Indian
cinema
over
the
next
two
years,
including
the
much-awaited
film
'Salaar'
starring
Prabhas.
The
film
is
being
presented
in
North-Indian
markets
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar's
Excel
Entertainment
and
AA
Films.
Excel
has
given
super
hits
like
Dil
Chahata
Hai,
Zindagi
Na
Milegi
Dobara,
Dil
Dhadakne
Do,
and
Gully
Boy
to
name
a
few.