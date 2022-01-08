KGF Star Yash Celebrates 36th Birthday With His Wife Radhika Pandit And Children, Pic Go Viral!

Sandalwood actor Yash turned 36 on Saturday (January 8). The KGF star celebrated his birthday with his wife Radhika Pandit and children Ayra and Yatharv. As has been the case every year, social media was flooded with lovely wishes for the popular actor. To express gratitude for the love showered on him on his special day, Yash took to his social media handles to thank his zillions of fans and well-wishers.

Sharing a lovely picture from his birthday party, he wrote, "Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well-wishers for your love and blessings Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care." In the picture, the actor can be seen holding his children in each arm as Yatharv cuts one of the cakes. A KGF 2 themed cake also be spotted on the table.

Earlier, the makers of KGF 2 released a brand new poster featuring the handsome hunk to mark his birthday. Sharing the intriguing poster, the actioner's director Prashanth Neel wrote on Twitter, Caution Danger ahead! Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash/ Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022. #KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #HBDRockingStarYash." In the poster, the leading man can be seen in a retro avatar, standing near a signboard that reads, "Caution Danger Ahead."

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF Chapter 1. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash and Eswari Rao, the film will release in cinemas on April 14.

Last year, to mark Yash's birthday, the film's teaser was released on January 7. Though it was supposed to release on the 8th, the makers had to drop it a day ahead, owing to the footage's sudden leak.