KGF Star Yash Comments About Yash 3: There Will Be Many Kick-ass Scenes

The KGF duology has emerged as a highly exciting action thriller franchise. While the first part, KGF Chapter 1 set a solid base, the second part, KGF Chapter 2 capitalized on the same and went on a rampage at the box office. Now, Yash, who played the central role in the 2-part franchise is evidently pumped up about the third part, KGF Chapter 3. In his interview with Variety.com, Yash said KGF 3 will have many kick-ass scenes.

"KGF first started off as a one-part film but halfway through the filming, the director Prashanth Neel opted to make it a two-part franchise. Now, we have a vague idea for the third part - KGF 3 and we are excited about how things are developing. We have already discussed a few scenes in KGF 3. All I can say is that KGF 3 will have many kick-ass scenes. But the story, as an entity is yet to be materialized," Yash said while speaking with Variety.com.

Prashanth goes on to imply that the box office pull that KGF series commands now is impeccable and this is one of the propellers for them to make the third part. He seemed visibly excited about working with Prashanth again for F3.

There is a very good reason why Yash and Prashanth Neel's idea of working on the 3rd part, KGF 3 is a commercially viable one, given that KGF 2 has already collected Rs 321 crores nett in the Hindi circuit and could well end up as one of the all-time biggest box office hits in Hindi cinema. The actor says KGF 3 will feature several high octane scenes that they couldn't incorporate in the second part, which has Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and others in the lead roles.