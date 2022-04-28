Kiccha Sudeep-Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Debate: Sonu Sood, Prakash Belawadi & K’taka CM Basavaraj Bommai React

Sonu Sood’s Reaction To Hindi Debate

Actor and social activist Sonu Sood recently interacted with Indian Express and shared his views on the debate on the Hindi language. His opinion was slightly tilted towards Sudeep as he said, "I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you. Gone are days when people used to say 'leave your mind behind'. They won't leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted."

Prakash Belawadi Reacts

Born and brought up in Bangalore, Karnataka, actor and former journalist Prakash Belawadi supported Kiccha Sudeep and said that Hindi is not India's national language. The Kashmir Files actor told Indian Express, "Hindi is not a national language because there is no designated national language in India. I'm sorry to say this, I don't want to hurt anybody, to me, it looks like a turf war. Who is actually gaining a foothold in which market? For a long time, we have watched Hindi films in the South, certainly in Bangalore. Sometimes, Hindi films enjoyed a bigger market than Kannada films. We have worshipped stars of Bollywood before it was called Bollywood. To convert this into an identity battle of your language versus my language is ridiculous." Prakash also said that Ajay and Sudeep talked about language in the film market.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Says Sudeep Is Right

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai told India Today that Sudeep's statement is absolutely right. He said, "Our states were formed because of languages. Regional languages have been given importance. Sudeep's statement is right and everyone should respect that."