Kiccha Sudeep-Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Debate: Sonu Sood, Prakash Belawadi & K’taka CM Basavaraj Bommai React
Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep's debate over Hindi on Twitter has become a hot topic of discussion amongst the masses. For the unversed, when the Kannada superstar said that Hindi is not a national language at an event, people started bashing him on social media. Ajay Devgn himself took an objection to his statement. After the interaction on Twitter with a series of tweets, the Bollywood star and Sandalwood star sort out their differences and cleared their misunderstandings.
However, on the other hand, the Twitter war sparked a big debate on social media. Several actors have also started sharing their opinions over the same.
Sonu Sood’s Reaction To Hindi Debate
Actor and social activist Sonu Sood recently interacted with Indian Express and shared his views on the debate on the Hindi language. His opinion was slightly tilted towards Sudeep as he said, "I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you. Gone are days when people used to say 'leave your mind behind'. They won't leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted."
Prakash Belawadi Reacts
Born and brought up in Bangalore, Karnataka, actor and former journalist Prakash Belawadi supported Kiccha Sudeep and said that Hindi is not India's national language. The Kashmir Files actor told Indian Express, "Hindi is not a national language because there is no designated national language in India. I'm sorry to say this, I don't want to hurt anybody, to me, it looks like a turf war. Who is actually gaining a foothold in which market? For a long time, we have watched Hindi films in the South, certainly in Bangalore. Sometimes, Hindi films enjoyed a bigger market than Kannada films. We have worshipped stars of Bollywood before it was called Bollywood. To convert this into an identity battle of your language versus my language is ridiculous." Prakash also said that Ajay and Sudeep talked about language in the film market.
Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Says Sudeep Is Right
The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai told India Today that Sudeep's statement is absolutely right. He said, "Our states were formed because of languages. Regional languages have been given importance. Sudeep's statement is right and everyone should respect that."
Looks like the success of South films in the Hindi market is now affecting the business of Hindi films at the box office. Due to the successful run of KGF 2 and RRR, Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey has suffered a big loss at the box office.