Kiccha Sudeep Apologises To Media For Cancelling Vikrant Rona Press Meet Due To Health Issues

Kiccha Sudeep recently took to his Twitter account to apologize to the media fraternity for cancelling a press meet, which was scheduled to take place in Kochi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The Vikrant Rona actor, who cited his ill health as the reason for cancelling all the meetings at the last minute, promised to get back soon and meet them all.

It must be noted that Sudeep couldn't come to the inaugural event that he was supposed to attend as well. He shared a note on his social media handle to apologise to everyone whilst also mentioning that he is doing well now and will resume work soon.

Sudeep tweeted, "Apologies to all my media frnzz frm Chennai,Kochi & Hyderabad, for having canceled the press meet & event. I have Been Unwell. Feeling much better & shall resume travel again. IHoping to Reschedule to a sooner date. Looking forward to meeting u all.Love & Regards, Kichcha."

He went on to add, "I also apologize to my friends at VijayaTv for being unable to participate in the inaugural episode of a reality show tat i had agreed for. Was so looking forward to it. Shall surely make up for it. My best wishes to the show and to each one associated to it (sic)."

On the professional front, Sudeep is gearing up for the release of his upcoming 3D action-adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the highly-anticipated film also features Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles.

Vikrant Rona has been bankrolled by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film is all set to release in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English on 28th July 2022.