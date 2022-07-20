Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To His Twitter Spat With Ajay Devgn; Says ‘It’s Definitely A Third Person’s Idea Behind I

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Vikrant Rona, which is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2022, in theatres. A few months ago, Sudeep and Ajay Devgn had engaged in a war of words on Twitter over the national language debate. It has to be noted that the actors buried the hatchet online.

Amidst all, recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kiccha Sudeep was asked about their bond in real life. The Kannada star called Ajay Devgn a gentleman. He said, "I am telling you 100% there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say 'I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up'."

Moreover, Kiccha Sudeep also speculated that there could be a third person who tried to create controversy between Ajay Devgn and him. He said, "I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It's definitely a third-person idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that." Looks like the actors don't have any problems with each other.

Coming back to Kiccha Sudeep's latest outing Vikrant Rona, the actor is very much excited for his next film, as it will be released in nine languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Sudeep has already said that Vikrant Rona will be a great 3D experience on the big screen.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and others in key roles. Jacqueline Fernandez will be having a dance number in the pan-India film. Kiccha Sudeep-starrer has music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.