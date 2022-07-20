Kichcha Sudeep Is NOT Covid Positive; The Vikrant Rona Actor Is Down With Viral Fever

Kichcha
Sudeep,
the
famous
Sandalwood
star
is
all
set
to
release
his
ambitious
project,
Vikrant
Rona.
Recently,
some
leading
media
portals
had
reported
that
Sudeep
might
give
the
Vikrant
Rona
promotions
a
miss
as
he
has
tested
positive
for
Covid-19.
However,
the
sources
close
to
the
actor
have
rubbished
the
rumours.
Jack
Manju,
the
producer
of
Vikrant
Rona
took
to
his
official
Twitter
handles
and
confirmed
that
Kichcha
Sudeep
has
not
tested
positive
for
Covid-19.
In
his
video,
the
producer
revealed
that
the
talented
star
is
down
with
viral
fever,
and
is
recovering
well.
Earlier,
Sudeep
was
even
hospitalised
for
a
few
days,
which
sparked
the
rumors
regarding
him
testing
positive
for
Covid-19.
The
celebrated
actor
is
currently
staying
away
from
all
the
activities,
as
the
doctors
have
advised
him
to
take
complete
bed
rest.
The
confirmation
from
the
Vikrant
Rona
producer
came
out
as
a
great
relief
for
the
fans
of
Kichcha
Sudeep
and
Kannada
cinema
lovers,
who
were
worried
about
the
actor's
health
condition.
However,
it
is
yet
to
be
seen
whether
the
actor
will
attend
the
promotional
events
of
his
ambitious
film.