Kichcha Sudeep Is NOT Covid Positive; The Vikrant Rona Actor Is Down With Viral Fever

Kichcha Sudeep, the famous Sandalwood star is all set to release his ambitious project, Vikrant Rona. Recently, some leading media portals had reported that Sudeep might give the Vikrant Rona promotions a miss as he has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the sources close to the actor have rubbished the rumours.

Jack Manju, the producer of Vikrant Rona took to his official Twitter handles and confirmed that Kichcha Sudeep has not tested positive for Covid-19. In his video, the producer revealed that the talented star is down with viral fever, and is recovering well. Earlier, Sudeep was even hospitalised for a few days, which sparked the rumors regarding him testing positive for Covid-19.

The celebrated actor is currently staying away from all the activities, as the doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. The confirmation from the Vikrant Rona producer came out as a great relief for the fans of Kichcha Sudeep and Kannada cinema lovers, who were worried about the actor's health condition. However, it is yet to be seen whether the actor will attend the promotional events of his ambitious film.