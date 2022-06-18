Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Team Releases A New Poster Announcing The Trailer Release On June 23!

Kichcha Sudeep's highly anticipated film Vikrant Rona is currently the widespread conversation in the country. Netizens are excited to see Vikrant's journey unfold and fans are expecting the film to be one of the richest contents of Kichcha Sudeep. To add fire to this, the makers have decided to launch a new poster announcing the trailer release on 23rd June.

Meanwhile, the film has created a buzz about its release in the nation. Its latest song, 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' starring Jacqueline recently became a sensation. In fact, along with netizens several South Asian superstars including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi have jumped into the conversation praising the visionary teaser of 'Vikrant Rona' and Kichcha Sudeep's remarkable performance in it.

Apart from that, the film will be released in 4 different languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Now that the film is gearing up for its release, Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to visit 4 cities for promotion- Bangalore on 22nd June, Mumbai on 23rd June, Kochi Press Meet on 24th June, Hyderabad on 25th.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The Film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.