Massy And Classy Takkar Will Arrive On Big Screen Statewide On May 6

Takkar is one film whose talk has been rather sting from the time its first look was launched. Besides a massy title, the film also deals with an element of class owing to its unique subject and that is cyber crime. Takkar had been ready for the past three years and the team is elated that the film will now finally release in theatres on May 6. Directed by Raghu Shastry and produced under SLN Creations by Nagesh Kogilu, Takkar features Manoj Kumar and Ranjani Raghavan.

Click on this link to watch out the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKWi_BeCYe0

Manoj had previously done small roles in films like Chakravarthy and Ambareesha and this will be his big screen debut as a leading man. Playing his leading lady is Kannadathi fame Ranjani Raghavan.

Raghu Shastry has woven the film in a commercial manner despite a hard-hitting subject and it wonderfully combines all elements to cater to the modern-day Kannada film buff. The movie highlights the effects of modern technology and how it impacts the life of womenkind.

Takkar has music by Manikanth Kadri, cinematography by William David and editing by KM Prakash. It features prominent actors like Jai Jagdish, Sumitra and Sadhu Kokila. It will arrive in theatres on May 6.