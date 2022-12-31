Not Rakesh Adiga But THIS Contestant Is The Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 aired part one of its finale yesterday, where Kichcha Sudeep opened the gates to evict Divya Uruduga from the house. It must be noted that Divya’s elimination was rather unexpected, and viewers are upset over the same.

Meanwhile, the audience is also excited about Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s winner and runner-up announcements, which will take place in tonight’s episode. As we mentioned earlier, Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are the top contenders in the race to lift the coveted trophy.

Rakesh was trended heavily on social media by his fans and there were rumors that he is the winner of BBK9. However, now there is a strong buzz about Roopesh’s win as well. In all likelihood, Roopesh will be announced as the winner tonight and Rakesh will finish as the runner-up.

Bigg Boss Kannada’s ninth season commenced on September 24th. The show featured six new faces and six senior members along with the 4 contestants who qualified from Bigg Boss OTT. The new season was thoroughly successful in entertaining the audience with a fantastic roster of housemates and interesting tasks.

However, only six members made it to the finale week, and after Aryavardhan’s eviction, the show got its top 5 contestants. Besides Rakesh and Roopesh, Deepika Das and Rupesh Rajanna are also in the running to become the winner of the show.

The big question about who will be the winner and runner-up will be answered in tonight. The grand finale will air tonight at 7.30 pm on Colors Kannada. It is also available to stream on Voot app.