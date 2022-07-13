OMG! Sandalwood Star Shivaranjan Bolannavar Shot At, Actor Escapes Unhurt

Former
Sandalwood
Star
Shivaranjan
Bolannavar
recently
survived
an
attempt
on
his
life
in
Bailhongal
yesterday
(July
12)
night.
According
to
reports,
two
bike-riding
assailants
fired
three
rounds
of
bullets
at
the
former
Kannada
actor
from
a
distance,
when
he
was
speaking
to
some
friends
near
a
Hanuman
temple.
According
to
some
villagers,
the
bullets
missed
and
Shivaranjan
Bolannavar,
fortunately,
escaped
unhurt.
Police
suspect
a
long-standing
property
dispute
to
be
the
cause
for
the
offence.
SP
Sanjeev
Patil
told
journalists,
"The
victim
was
fired
upon
by
bike-borne
persons,
one
of
whom
was
his
younger
brother's
relative.
As
per
eyewitnesses,
3-4
rounds
were
fired.
There
were
no
injuries
to
anyone.
The
incident
occurred
between
7-45
pm
to
8
pm.
Teams
are
in
place
to
trace
the
accused."
Cops
are
investigating
the
matter
and
more
details
are
yet
to
be
revealed.
Talking
about
Shivaranjan
Bolannavar,
the
actor
has
acted
in
films
such
as
Amrita
Sindhu,
Veerabhadra
and
so
on.