      OMG! Sandalwood Star Shivaranjan Bolannavar Shot At, Actor Escapes Unhurt

      Former Sandalwood Star Shivaranjan Bolannavar recently survived an attempt on his life in Bailhongal yesterday (July 12) night. According to reports, two bike-riding assailants fired three rounds of bullets at the former Kannada actor from a distance, when he was speaking to some friends near a Hanuman temple.

      According to some villagers, the bullets missed and Shivaranjan Bolannavar, fortunately, escaped unhurt. Police suspect a long-standing property dispute to be the cause for the offence.

      SP Sanjeev Patil told journalists, "The victim was fired upon by bike-borne persons, one of whom was his younger brother's relative. As per eyewitnesses, 3-4 rounds were fired. There were no injuries to anyone. The incident occurred between 7-45 pm to 8 pm. Teams are in place to trace the accused." Cops are investigating the matter and more details are yet to be revealed.

      Talking about Shivaranjan Bolannavar, the actor has acted in films such as Amrita Sindhu, Veerabhadra and so on.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
