One Cut Two Cut: Danish Sait Talks About His Character In The Film, Says ‘Gopi Is All Rainbow Colours’

Danish Sait has always been known for his phenomenal characterization on screen. The actor portrays a character who is relatable and one among the audience, which makes it more relatable and entertaining. And yet again, the actor is all set to bring an entirely new character of 'Gopi' on the screen in Amazon Prime Video Presents Kannada adventure-comedy One Cut Two Cut.

Known for his amazing comic timing which reflects in his unique characters on screen, Danish is ready to bring adventure comedy. With the character of 'Gopi, the actor will unplug a simple & kind-hearted person which would bring out a human aspirational value. "Gopi is a very affable person. You know, you look at Gopi and wonder, how is this person so nice. And, it was very nice to play such a nice guy because I think in real life there is a little bit of grey but when it comes to Gopi, it's all rainbow colours so it's nice to play him. And when I look at him right now, I wish the world would have more Gopis", says Danish Sait.

Talking about how they managed to bring such unique content to the audience, he says, "Gopi is extremely relatable. The video I did on Facebook and Instagram and the views run-up in Billions which means, obviously people have shared it for a reason because they can connect with it and that's what gave us the confidence to go ahead and make the film with it".

This brings up the evidence that the audience is going to encounter a character who is worth loving in Amazon Presents One Cut Two Cut. Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK banner, Amazon Prime Video's One Cut Two Cut starring Danish Sait in the lead role, will stream on the service on February 3, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories.