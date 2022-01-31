One Cut Two Cut: Makers Drop The Film’s First Single Yaava Swargadinda

Amazon
Prime
Video
today
dropped
the
first
song
from
the
upcoming
comedy
adventure,
One
Cut
Two
Cut,
starring
Danish
Sait
in
the
lead.
The
song
is
titled
'Yaava
Swargadinda' In
his
first-ever
romantic
song,
Danish
is
seen
romancing
his
co-star
Samyukta,
albeit
in
a
dream
sequence.
Interestingly,
this
is
the
first
time
Danish
has
done
a
song
for
a
movie.
Composed
by
Nakul
Abhyankar
the
peppy
song
is
sung
by
Benny
Dayal
and
Ramya
Bhat.
Talking
about
the
song,
Danish
said,
"This
is
the
first
time
that
I'm
doing
a
romantic
song
so
I'm
really
excited
about
this
one.
It's
a
really
lovely
song
and
I'm
glad
to
be
a
part
of
it.
Both
Nakul
and
Benny
have
done
their
parts
as
music
director
and
singer
wonderfully."