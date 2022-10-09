PM Narendra Modi Reacts To Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhadagudi Trailer

The
trailer
of
Gandhadagudi
dropped
this
morning,
and
it
has
been
an
emotional
experience
for
the
fans
and
followers
of
the
late
actor
Puneeth
Rajkumar.
This
film
will
be
his
last
appearance
on
the
big
screen,
and
it
appears
that
no
other
film
could
have
been
a
better
choice
for
such
an
honour.
The
producer
of
the
film,
Ashwini
Puneeth
Rajkumar,
tweeted
the
trailer
video
and
mentioned
the
honourable
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi,
and
remembered
the
interactions
they
had
together.
She
mentioned
how
this
was
a
project
close
to
his
heart,
and
how
he
would
have
loved
to
share
the
trailer
with
Modi
personally.
Modi
tweeted
back
iterating
how
amazing
a
person
Puneeth
was.
He
praised
him
saying
that
Puneeth
was
the
epitome
of
brilliance,
a
fountain
of
vitality
and
an
unparalleled
genius.
He
also
commented
on
the
trailer
and
said
the
film
would
be
a
tribute
to
the
natural
beauty
of
Karnataka
and
conveyed
his
best
wishes
for
the
endeavour.
Ashwini
posted
a
follow-up
tweet
recalling
the
values
that
"Appu"
held
close
to
his
heart.
She
also
shared
a
picture
of
her
with
Puneeth
and
Modi.
The
film
is
directed
by
Amoghavarsha,
who
also
joins
Puneeth
in
the
journey
of
the
wild.
The
cinematographer
of
the
film
is
Prateek
Shetty.