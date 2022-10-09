PM Narendra Modi Reacts To Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhadagudi Trailer

The trailer of Gandhadagudi dropped this morning, and it has been an emotional experience for the fans and followers of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. This film will be his last appearance on the big screen, and it appears that no other film could have been a better choice for such an honour.

The producer of the film, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, tweeted the trailer video and mentioned the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and remembered the interactions they had together. She mentioned how this was a project close to his heart, and how he would have loved to share the trailer with Modi personally.

Modi tweeted back iterating how amazing a person Puneeth was. He praised him saying that Puneeth was the epitome of brilliance, a fountain of vitality and an unparalleled genius. He also commented on the trailer and said the film would be a tribute to the natural beauty of Karnataka and conveyed his best wishes for the endeavour.

Ashwini posted a follow-up tweet recalling the values that "Appu" held close to his heart. She also shared a picture of her with Puneeth and Modi.

The film is directed by Amoghavarsha, who also joins Puneeth in the journey of the wild. The cinematographer of the film is Prateek Shetty.