Pogaru: Hindi Dubbed Version Of Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses 200 Million Views On YouTube

The Hindi dubbed version of Rashmika Mandanna's Pogaru has crossed 200 million views on YouTube, in just a matter of a few months. This is not the first time the actress' project has achieved a rare feat on the video streaming platform. The Hindi version of her blockbuster film Dear Comrade has also crossed 300 Million views on YouTube.

Her songs 'Inkem Inkem' from Geetha Govindam and 'Karabu' from Pogaru have also clocked 203 million views. Rashmika is one such sensation who has achieved the milestone of 4 double centuries in terms of views on YouTube.

5 Things We Loved About One Cut Two Cut's Trailer Featuring Danish Sait

Vikrant Rona Release Postponed Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Scare

She is currently basking in the success of her latest release Pushpa. Well, the super success of the rural entertainer has also left audiences excited for her Bollywood releases. Rashmika's craze is on fire and she is one of the most awaited actresses in Bollywood with 2 major films releasing this year. With Mission Majnu and Goodbye, Rashmika is all set to rule Bollywood. Besides that, she also has Pushpa 2 in the pipeline.