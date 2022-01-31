Pogaru: Hindi Dubbed Version Of Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses 200 Million Views On YouTube

The
Hindi
dubbed
version
of
Rashmika
Mandanna's
Pogaru
has
crossed
200
million
views
on
YouTube,
in
just
a
matter
of
a
few
months.
This
is
not
the
first
time
the
actress' project
has
achieved
a
rare
feat
on
the
video
streaming
platform.
The
Hindi
version
of
her
blockbuster
film
Dear
Comrade
has
also
crossed
300
Million
views
on
YouTube.
Her
songs
'Inkem
Inkem'
from
Geetha
Govindam
and
'Karabu'
from
Pogaru
have
also
clocked
203
million
views.
Rashmika
is
one
such
sensation
who
has
achieved
the
milestone
of
4
double
centuries
in
terms
of
views
on
YouTube.
She
is
currently
basking
in
the
success
of
her
latest
release
Pushpa.
Well,
the
super
success
of
the
rural
entertainer
has
also
left
audiences
excited
for
her
Bollywood
releases.
Rashmika's
craze
is
on
fire
and
she
is
one
of
the
most
awaited
actresses
in
Bollywood
with
2
major
films
releasing
this
year.
With
Mission
Majnu
and
Goodbye,
Rashmika
is
all
set
to
rule
Bollywood.
Besides
that,
she
also
has
Pushpa
2
in
the
pipeline.