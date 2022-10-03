Popular Kannada Rapper-Singer Alok AKA All-Ok Comes On Board Josh For His New Release

Dailyhunt's desi short video app Josh is ticking every box when it comes to entertaining its viewers with content of different genres. Launched in 2020, the app has a wide range of creators and their content not only entertains the audiences but also helps the creators reach the diverse viewers of this top app.

The newest one to join the app is popular Kannada rapper-singer Alok AKA All-Ok. The singer has come on board for his new release 'Mallige Hoova', which features popular actress Ashika Ranganath. Josh supported the artist by making the Kannada community of the app create content with the track on Josh and Instagram too. Josh is the short video partner for the song and its brand logo is even carried in the YouTube video.

#malligehoova campaign was live on the app for 15 days from the date of release. Many creators danced to the hook step of the song, which was trending on the app.

For the winners of this campaign, Josh had a special prize. They got to meet the singer himself- Alok and create content with him. With 445 Instagram followers, All-Ok, known for his talent and simplicity, was extremely humble with the creators.

Here's a look at Alok's Josh profile.

This collaboration happened through 'Believe Artist Services' and all the creators had a gala time with Alok. They are very happy with the campaign as the Instagram videos were uploaded in collaboration with All-Ok.

Want a chance to meet such artists? Then join Josh app now!