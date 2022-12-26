Pratham, Shashi Kumar, Shine Shetty - Bigg Boss Kannada’s Previous Winners And Here’s What They Are Up To Now

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has generated a lot of buzz amongst the viewers. The ongoing season, consisting of both old and new contestants, has been very successful in raking in the numbers on the TRP chart. Ahead of season 9’s grand finale, Filmibeat decided to present to you a list of a few former winners and what they have been up to after winning the popular show.

Akul Balaji

Akul Balaji is a popular TV host and anchor who predominantly works in the Telugu and Kannada industries. He won the second season of Bigg Boss Kannada back in 2014. Balaji has hosted super hit reality shows such as Pyate Hudgir Halli Lifu, Kuniyonu Baara, and Comedy Killadigalu amongst others. Akul recently made his comeback in the Telugu television industry with the drama Oohalu Gusagusalade in 2021. He recently also hosted Dancing Champions on Colors Kannada.

Pratham

Pratham, who also goes by the name Olle Huduga Pratham, won the fourth season of Kannada Bigg Boss in 2016. After winning the show, he was in the news for attempting suicide during a Facebook live interaction. More recently, he was linked with actress Meghana Raj but the former winner denied the rumors whilst slamming the media. Pratham is now mostly known for his philanthropic work.

Shashi Kumar

Bigg Boss Kannada 6 included commoners who were selected through the audition process, along with the celebrity contestants. Shashi Kumar, a farmer by occupation, won season 6 after entering the controversial show as a common man. He is currently popular on social media for his videos on agriculture. On the personal front, Kumar had an arranged marriage in 2022 with an engineering graduate named Swathi.

Bigg Boss Kannada Finale: Fans Say Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty Are Top Contenders For Winner, Runner-Up Title

Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Wins Last 'Kicchana Chappala' Of The Season For THIS Reason

Shine Shetty

Season 7 winner Shine Shetty, who lifted the coveted trophy in 2020, has a thriving food business named Galli Kitchen. The actor was also very active during the COVID-19 crisis with his social service initiatives. Bagging the Bigg Boss trophy even helped Shetty gain more movies and exposure in the industry. On the professional front, he has just signed a film about bromance and fun co-starring actor Sumukha.