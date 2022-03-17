Puneeth Rajkumar's Aunt Doesn't Know About Appu's Demise; A Family Member Shares How They Have Been Managing

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's demise left everyone in a state of shock. The actor passed away on October 29 after suffering major heart attack. It has been months that the actor left to heavenly abode, but his aunt Nagamma doesn't know that her dear nephew is no more.

According to News 18 report, Nagamma, aged 90 is thespian Dr Rajkumar's sister. She is the oldest in the family and is very fond of Appu. Apparently, she has looked after Dr Rajkumar's children when they were young, and Puneeth was her favourite nephew. The actor used to often visit her in their ancestral home in Gajanur. As per the report, till date, Nagamma is unaware that Appu is no more. The entire Dr Raj family has maintained this secrecy as a family member revealed that she won't be able to bear the news.

The family member also shared how they managed to hide it from her till now, and revealed that whenever she asked about him they would tell that he is in outdoor shoot and play his movies."Whenever she misses Appu and asks for him, we say he is on an outdoor shoot in a different country and will be back soon. We play his movie and she happily watches him onscreen. We have been managing like this all this while," said the family member.

The family member further revealed, "Few years ago, when Raghanna (Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth's elder brother) suffered a heart attack, she couldn't bear the shock and was hospitalized. She looked after them like her own children. She definitely cannot bear the news of Appu's death. So we do this."

The Gajanur house is Dr Rajkumar's ancestral home and it is being said that the family hasn't put a garland around Puneeth's picture to hide his death news from Nagamma. And if any neighbours or villagers visited them, the family made sure that they don't speak anything about Appu with her. Recently, Raghavendra Rajkumar visited his aunt and he continued to maintain the secret.

Meanwhile, on his birth anniversary today (March 17), his last film James has been released. Fans and several celebrities remembered Appu on his birth anniversary by sharing picture and video messages on social media and many of them are showing love by watching his movie.