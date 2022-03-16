Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Power Star's Films That Will Be Etched In Our Hearts

Paramathma

This cult classic film had Puneeth playing a comical role. Paramathma written, directed and co-produced by Yogaraj Bhat will forever remain one of Power Star's memorable films. Also featuring Deepa Sannidhi, Aindrita Ray, Anant Nag, Ramya Barna, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu and HG Dattatreya, the romantic comedy-drama released in 2011 and won the hearts of the audiences, who still cannot stop gushing over the performances of the actors, especially Puneeth and the film's unique storytelling. This film was a trendsetter.

Milana

Released in 2007, Puneeth-Parvathy's Milana revolves around a young woman who is forced to marry a person of her father's choice. As she is unable to forget her past, she demands a divorce from her husband, however, things take an unexpected turn for the good and the two decide to lead a happy life together. The romantic drama was directed by Prakash. Milana fetched Puneeth his third Karnataka State Film Award in the Best Actor category.

Raajakumaara

Raajakumaara, written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, released in 2017. The film follows an NRI who takes care of his father's business and decides to serve his fellow countrymen, but things take a turn for the worse when he unearths an issue related to his family. If you are an ardent fan of everything action and stunts, then this one is just the right film for you. The actioner won two Karnataka State Film Awards in 2017, in the category Best Family Entertainer and Best Music Direction.

Appu

The romantic action drama directed by Puri Jagannadh marked Puneeth's debut in the lead role. He was paired opposite Rakshitha in the 2002 film. Such was the power of the film that it catapulted both the leading actors into stardom. Puneeth was also billed as the rising superstar of Sandalwood. The film revolves around two youngsters who fall head over heels in love after they happen to meet by chance.

Bettada Hoovu

It might surprise many, but Puneeth appeared before the camera when he was only six months old. As a child artist, he appeared in as many as 14 films, before debuting in a lead role, and one such film is Bettada Hoovu. Directed by N Lakshminarayan, the film had the actor playing a young boy from a poor family who is denied education so as to support his family financially. His intriguing performance in the film was highly applauded and earned him the National Film Award in the Best Child Artist category.