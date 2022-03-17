Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Yash, Mohanlal & Other Celebs Remember Appu & Send Best Wishes For James

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode on October 29, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. His family, friends and fans are still in a state of shock. Today (March 17) is his first birth anniversary and his last movie James has been released in the theatres.

Fans remembered Puneeth on his birth anniversary and are reliving every moment of the late actor as they watched him on the screen. Several celebrities too took to social media and remembered Appu on his first birth anniversary and also sent best wishes to James.

Take a look!

KGF star Yash shared a picture with the late actor on his Instagram and wrote, "The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away..He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir."

Yash's actress-wife Radhika Pandit shared a picture from her wedding, where Appu was seen wishing the couple on her Instagram account and wrote, "This 'Power' is an Emotion here... He stays forever ❤️ Happy birthday Appu sir."

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty wrote, "His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team 😊."

Dhruva Sarja wrote, "All the best to team James and Dr.@PuneethRajkumar sir 😊👍 Jai Hanuman 😊🙏."

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi tweeted, "Heartfelt wishes to team #James for the release tomorrow! Dear Puneeth, you'll always remain in the hearts of millions! #PuneethRajkumar."

Telugu actor Varun Tej wrote, "#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work 🙏 My wishes to the entire team of #James. Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!🙏🏽."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal tweeted, "Dear Puneeth, I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you...#PuneethRajkumar."

Sarath Kumar, who worked with Puneeth, tweeted, "Tomorrow is the birthday of Appuavaru and the release of James. I have no words and my mind is paralyzed for thoughts and I am confused to be happy for the release or feel sad because he is in the heavenly abode. Appu I miss you and the very mention of your name brings tears to my eyes, I get choked for words and sadness and depression takes over I have lost many dear and near in the past but this emotion of mine is unexplainable."