Another the shocking demise of Puneeth Rajkumar, the actor’s father-in-law dies of a heart attack. Puneeth’s father-in-law and Ashwini Rajkumar’s father passed away today on February 20. Mr Bhagmane Revanath, who was 78 years old, had an angioplasty 20 years ago.

He had worked as the chief engineer of the NHAI. After Puneeth’s demise, he was said to be under extreme duress. Revanath breathed his last in Bangalore’s M.S. Ramaiah Hospital.

Ashwini’s father hails from the Moodigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. He was reportedly in good health and suddenly fell ill in the morning. He was then admitted to a private hospital in the city but was declared dead as he did not respond to the treatment. Like the late Kannada superstar, Revanath has also donated his eyes.

Revanath's demise has come as a shock for Ashwini and the Rajkumar family who are still grieving Puneeth's death. The actor passed away on October 29 last year in Bangalore following a massive heart attack. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is an Indian film Producer, who has produced popular movies like French Biryani and Ragini Prajwal's debut movie LAW.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently announced that they will be naming a 12-kilometre stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Bannerghatta Road after Puneeth Rajkumar. The government has decided to name the junction after the late actor as a tribute to late Kannada superstar whose sudden demise due to a heart attack had left fans and family in shock.